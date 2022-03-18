Rotherham United’s Daniel Barlaser has been on outstanding form this season, helping his side fly high in the League One table as an immediate return to the Championship looks imminent.

Barlaser, 25, re-signed for the Millers at the start of last season from Newcastle United on a permanent deal after impressing on loan the season before.

Some may say that the midfielder was far from his best last season, with other teammates in the same position performing at a higher standard.

But, the Geordie-born man looks back to himself, proving his quality in the third-tier of English football once again, and is spoken of highly as one of the best midfielders in the division.

This season, Barlaser has netted eight goals and provided six assists in 36 league outings, despite being a deep-lying style player.

What do the stats say?

In all of his league appearances this season, Barlaser has averaged a rating of 7.28 (WhoScored).

He averages 1.8 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per-game – his defensive play playing a massive part in Rotherham United’s incredible season so far.

Attacking wise, Barlaser averages 1.1 shots and 1.9 key passes per-game, putting him 10th best on the list for key passes in League One, whilst having a pass accuracy of 70.6%.

Elsewhere, his average dribbles per-game stand at 0.4, whilst he is fouled on an average of 0.9 times per-game – a complete nuisance in the middle of the park.

Barlaser is a set piece demon, creating and scoring many chances for the Millers from dead ball situations. The fact that Paul Warne’s side are one of the best in the division in that department makes it easier for the 25-year-old.

All things considered, there’s no doubt Barlaser has played an integral part in Rotherham United’s season, who sit top of the pile in League One and seven points clear of 3rd-placed MK Dons with eight games to go.

It would come with no surprise if the midfielder is a well-wanted man in the summer window, but whether or not the Millers will hold onto him, he can surely be considered as a great player in his time at the South Yorkshire club.