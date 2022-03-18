Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted a 1-1 draw between Hull City and Luton Town as the teams go head to head on Saturday.

Hull City will host Luton Town this weekend as Nathan Jones’ side try to continue their play-off push, while the Tigers attempt to climb the Championship table.

Shota Arveladze’s men come into this game on the back of an impressive outing in midweek – comfortably winning 2-0 against Coventry City. Hull City have been on some good form in recent weeks, making themselves tough to beat both at home and on the road. They have only lost one of their last four, seemingly securing their Championship status for another season.

Luton Town also impressed in midweek, comfortably winning 4-0 against Preston North End in a dominant performance. The Hatters will have their sights set on a play-off spot in their current form.

However, Sky Sports pundit Prutton has predicted that the two teams will split the points, ending in a 1-1 draw.

“Hull are virtually safe now. They enjoyed a good win at Coventry in midweek and a few more points should take them over the line. It is always a great achievement for a newly-promoted side to stay up in relative comfort.”

“Luton recovered from their defeat at QPR last weekend to thump Preston in midweek. It shows the belief they have amongst the squad that they sit in the top six and look determined to hang onto it. But I think they could be held at Hull.”

The Implications

With a draw from this game, Luton Town could remain in the play-offs if results elsewhere go their way, but could end up as low as 9th.

A win could put the Hatters as high as 3rd – and with Blackburn Rovers’ recent shaky form and Huddersfield Town playing promotion rivals Bournemouth, this is definitely a possibility.

A draw for Arveladze’s side could see them remain in their current position of 19th, but Birmingham City would have the potential to overtake them with a win against Swansea City.

The game, taking place at the MKM Stadium, kicks off at 15:00.