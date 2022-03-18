Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted relegation troubled Derby County to draw 2-2 against play-off pushing Coventry City.

Derby County host Coventry City on Saturday in what is a big match for both teams. The Rams are looking to make their way out of the relegation zone as the Sky Blues have their sights set on the play-offs.

The Rams come into this one off the back of two tough defeats to promotion-chasing sides. Wayne Rooney’s men haven’t had the best form in recent weeks, but they will be determined to change that on Saturday.

The Sky Blues also haven’t had the best luck in recent weeks – only winning one out of their last five games. Despite this, Mark Robins’ side have been known to secure games in dramatic fashion, scoring plenty of injury-time goals this season.

However, Sky Sports pundit Prutton has predicted neither side to get three points from this game, which he anticipates will end 2-2.

“Derby took the lead at Blackburn in midweek, but their poor away form came back to bite them again and they came unstuck in the second half. It makes their performances at home all the more essential.

“Coventry managed to follow up thumping Sheffield United last weekend with defeat at home to Hull in midweek. Which just sort of sums up this league. They need a win too to keep the play-offs within touching distance, but I think this will be a draw.”

The Implications

With Barnsley in good form at the moment, Rooney’s side will really be looking to take all three points away from this game.

A draw could see them be leap-frogged by Peterborough United, which would send them bottom of the Championship.

The Sky Blues could drop as low as 13th in the table if they only take a point out of this one, whereas if they take all three points they could jump potentially up to 10th – only two points off play-off spots.

The game, taking place at Pride Park, kicks off at 12:30 on Saturday.