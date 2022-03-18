Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has backed in-form Huddersfield Town to beat a shaky Bournemouth side 2-1 when the sides meet on Saturday.

Huddersfield Town host Bournemouth on Saturday in a big clash between two of the Championship’s automatic promotion hopefuls.

Both the Terriers and the Cherries had forgettable mid-week games, with Bournemouth only taking a point from Reading and Huddersfield Town losing their first league game in 17 matches.

The Terriers will do everything they can to get three points out of Bournemouth on Saturday – if Huddersfield Town secure the win, they will go level on points with Bournemouth in 2nd.

Despite this, Bournemouth still have three games in hand on Carlos Corberan’s men, but it’s still a must-win for the Cherries.

However, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has backed Huddersfield Town to take all three points, beating Bournemouth 2-1.

“Huddersfield’s unbeaten run finally came to an end in midweek as they were beaten by Millwall. They are still third in the table, but automatic promotion is starting to look a big ask now when you factor in the games in hand Bournemouth have.”

“The Cherries stuttered against Reading in midweek, and will be a little wary should they lose this one. I actually fancy the Terriers to nick this one and keep the race somewhat alive.”

The Implications

Huddersfield Town will definitely be happier with the win on the day, but both sides will be pushing for all three points.

With Bournemouth’s games in hand, the Terriers really can’t afford to drop points if they want to get themselves into the automatic promotion spots.

Corberan’s side would remain in 3rd even with a win, but would certainly shift momentum into their favour for the rest of the season. Bournemouth will also stay in 2nd no matter the result, but a win for the Cherries could keep hopes of a late title push alive.

The game, taking place at The John Smith’s Stadium, kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday afternoon.