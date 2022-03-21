Malky Mackay was appointed as Cardiff City manager in 2011 and guided his side to promotion to the Premier League in the 2012/13 season.

Mackay took over from Dave Jones; who despite his best efforts was unable to get the Bluebirds promoted after six frustrating years in the Championship. In his first season, Mackay’s City reached the final of the League Cup, just missing out on the title to Liverpool on penalties.

After owner Vincent Tan controversially turned Cardiff City’s iconic blue kit to red, the former Watford manager was able to win promotion in an overall dominant campaign. However, halfway through the Bluebirds’ debut season in the Premier League, Mackay was sacked after a falling out with the board. During the Scotsman’s tenure, he managed 125 league games with a win percentage of 43.20%.

But who were Mackay’s first five Cardiff City signings? Here, we take a look at who they were and where they are now…

1. Craig Conway

The Scottish international signed on a free transfer from Dundee United, instantly catching the eye with his flair and skill. Conway became a cult hero during his two seasons in the Welsh Capital, making 67 appearances and finding the net seven times.

Since leaving City, Conway has played for Brighton and Hove Albion, Blackburn Rovers, Salford City and was most recently at Scottish side St Johnstone. At the age of 36, the winger recently confirmed his decision to call it a day on a successful career in the game.

2. Don Cowie

Cowie joined the Bluebirds on a free transfer after playing for Mackay at Watford. The Scotsman played an integral role in Mackay’s first two seasons at Cardiff City, showing grit and determination every time he appeared in the starting XI. Cowie made 99 appearances in all competitions, scoring nine goals and assisting 10 more.

After leaving South Wales, the midfielder followed Mackay to Wigan Athletic before returning to Scotland to play for Hearts of Midlothian and Ross County. Since retiring from football, Cowie is currently Mackay’s assistant manager with the Staggies.

3. Robert Earnshaw

The Cardiff City legend returned to his boyhood club for one season after signing on a free transfer. Sadly, Earnshaw failed to make as big of an impact as he did during his first stint with Bluebirds, making 19 appearances and only scoring 3 goals. Overall though, the Welsh international played 133 games and scored 71 goals, earning himself a place in the Cardiff City hall of fame.

When he left, Earnshaw moved to America and Canada where he played for Toronto FC. After retiring from football, Earnshaw became their U15s and shooting coach.

4. Aron Gunnarsson

The Iceland international signed from Coventry City on a free transfer, instantly becoming a fan favourite. Gunnarsson was a tenacious and hardworking midfielder that wore his heart on his sleeve and was clearly passionate about the club. He made 286 appearances for the Bluebirds, scoring 22 goals and setting up 25 assists.

Gunnarsson now plays for Qatari side Al-Arabi SC, joining on a free transfer after leaving City at the end of the 2018/19 Premier League season.

5. Kenny Miller

The Scottish centre-forward was signed from Turkish side Bursaspor. Miller only played in Wales for one season, making 50 appearances and finding the net 11 times.

After leaving Cardiff City, Miller played for Vancouver Whitecaps, Rangers, Livingston, Dundee and Partick Thistle. Miller retired from football in 2020 and is now the assistant head coach at Scottish side Falkirk.