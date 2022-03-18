Gavin Whyte was loaned out at the start of this season from Cardiff City to Oxford United and has been a key player in the U’s promotion fight so far this campaign.

The Northern Ireland international was signed by the Bluebirds in 2019 from Oxford United and was only able to feature sporadically for Cardiff City in his first season. Whyte has only made 31 appearances in total for the Welsh side before he was loaned out to Hull City last January, where he played a crucial role in the Tigers’ eventual promotion.

After returning to the Welsh capital, previous manager Mick McCarthy made it clear that Whyte would not be a part of his plans for the up and coming season.

So far this season, the winger has made 29 appearances in League One at the Kassam Stadium, scoring one goal and setting up 10 so far. According to Whoscored, Whyte has averaged a passing success rate of 85% and an average of 1.3 key passes per game. This shows that he is effective in the final third when it comes to creating chances. On the other hand, Whyte is dispossessed 0.9 times on average per game and also makes 1.6 bad touches per game.

Is there a place for Whyte in Cardiff City’s squad next season?

The former Crusaders man may not have broken into the City side regularly, as the previous managers he played for had styles that didn’t suit him. Neil Harris opted to play defensive football and didn’t utilise wingers very often and Mick McCarthy preferred to play route one football. Steve Morison favours a more attacking style of play and uses wing-backs which is a position Whyte could easily slot into.

He would also be a cheaper option for the Bluebirds, as they would not need to spend any money on another forward player. Cardiff City currently don’t have any wingers in their squad and could do with a man who would be determined to fight for a spot in the first team. Whyte also creates a lot of goal-scoring opportunities which could help bolster a City squad that will be lacking in attacking options come the end of the season. However, if Oxford United are promoted they may decide to sign Whyte permanently in the summer.