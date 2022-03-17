West Brom opted to release winger Kamil Grosicki at the end of last season, bringing an end to his year-and-a-half-long spell with the club.

Following the club’s relegation to the Championship, seven first-team players were released by West Brom, with Poland international Grosicki among them.

Across his time with the club, the winger featured 19 times across all competitions, chipping in with one goal and five assists in the process.

He also scored twice and assisted two goals in five appearances for the Baggies’ U23s, but injury often limited his involvement.

How has Grosicki fared since leaving West Brom?

After his release from West Brom was confirmed, the 33-year-old return to his native Poland to join former club Pogon Szczecin – the club he started out at as a youngster.

The move marked his first return to the PKO Ekstraklasa after leaving Jagiellona to join Turkish side Sivasspor back in January 2011.

Since reuniting with his boyhood club, Grosicki has successfully nailed down a starting spot. Across all competitions, the Szczecin-born attacker has played 18 times this season, chipping in with four goals and five assists in the process. His contributions take him to six goals and nine assists in a Pogon shirt.

Grosicki’s performances have kept him in the Poland international squad too. He has been named in Czeslaw Michniewicz’s squad for their upcoming fixtures against Scotland and Sweden or the Czech Republic, where he will be hoping to add to his tally of 83 caps and 17 goals for his national team.