Nottingham Forest opted to release midfielder Samba Sow at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Sow, 32, spent two years at the City Ground. He joined Nottingham Forest from Russian side Dinamo Moscow in August 2019 and left at the end of his contract two years later.

Over the course of his time with the club, the Mali international’s game time was limited by injuries. However, his combative displays and determination made him a popular figure among supporters, often putting in crunching tackles.

Overall, he played 42 times for Nottingham Forest, providing three assists in the process.

How has Sow fared since leaving Nottingham Forest?

The Bamako-born defensive midfielder spent a short spell as a free agent after leaving the City Ground before returning to familiar surroundings.

In September last year, Sow joined French side RC Lens – the club he started his career at. He is a product of the club’s youth academy and played 99 times for the club before leaving to join Turkish side Karabukspor in 2013.

However, since returning to the Ligue 1 club, Sow hasn’t added to that total. He has been named in only two matchday squads for RC Lens since making his move back to the club where it all began, finding his game time with the club’s B team instead.

So far this season, Sow has made nine appearances for RC Lens B, often captaining the French club’s second-string side. He has managed one assist, featuring in centre-back as well as in his favoured role in the middle of the park.

Sow’s deal with the club runs out at the end of the season, though the option for a further year is included (Transfermarkt).