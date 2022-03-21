Fulham recruited Liverpool right-back Neco Williams on loan in the January transfer window, bringing him in to bolster their options across the backline.

Since then, the 20-year-old has been a revelation and been one of Fulham’s star players.

With Denis Odoi leaving in the same window, the Cottagers had a shortage of players in that position and the Wales international has featured in every game since arrival and has two goals and two assists in 10 games.

With promotion in the club’s sights, making Williams a permanent signing in the summer could be exactly what they need to help them survive in the Premier League.

What does Williams bring?

A quick attacking full back who also has an eye for goal, Williams is able to get up and down the right-hand side and also compliments his Welsh teammate, Harry Wilson.

As per WhoScored, he has two clean sheets during his time at the club, including 1.4 interceptions, 2.1 tackles and 1.9 clearances per game.

Williams won the Man of the Match award in a 5-1 away win against Swansea, a game he scored two goals in. He also nearly scored the goal of the season against Blackburn Rovers when he saw his shot crash against the crossbar from the halfway line.

Averaging an 83% pass accuracy per game, his style of football suits how Fulham play and he is already becoming a fan favourite.

Could a deal be done?

His pathway into the Liverpool first team is going to be difficult with arguably the best right-back in the world, Trent Alexander-Arnold, in his position.

Williams has proved that he can play in the top flight having made 13 appearances in the top flight.

The Express have reported that Marco Silva’s side want him for good and he would be a very shrewd addition.