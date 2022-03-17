Middlesbrough loan man Folarin Balogun has said he is “enjoying every minute” of his time on loan at the Riverside Stadium.

In the January transfer window, Arsenal sent the 20-year-old striker out on loan to give him more experience of first-team football.

Since then, Balogun has played 14 times for Middlesbrough, chipping in with two goals and two assists, with his two strikes coming in his last three Championship games for Chris Wilder’s side.

Now, with nine games remaining in the season, Balogun has opened up on loan at the Riverside Stadium.

Speaking with BBC Radio Tees (quotes via the Northern Echo), the Arsenal loanee said that he is “enjoying every minute” of his time with Middlesbrough, making sure that he absorbs as much as he can as he bids to learn the game more away from the Emirates Stadium.

Here’s what he had to say:

“It’s my first loan spell. It’s obviously very different to how I grew up in the academy at Arsenal but I’m enjoying every minute of it.

“There is just so many things that I wasn’t aware of. I wasn’t in the environment to learn, as in playing men’s football, so I think now that I have that opportunity I am just trying to absorb as much as I can.”

The run-in

The final months of the season could be really important for Balogun. Middlesbrough are firmly in the fight for a play-off finish this season and, regardless of how the campaign ends, there will be plenty of chances for the young striker to pick up things and learn from.

Having found the back of the net twice in his last three games, Balogun will be determined to hit a rich vein of goalscoring form to help Boro finish in the top-six, but as the Championship has shown time and time again, there is always heartbreak for someone.

Next up for Middlesbrough in the Championship is a trip to Peterborough United, who look destined for relegation to League One.