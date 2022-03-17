Nottingham Forest loan star Djed Spence has issued a brief reaction after his heroics in last night’s 3-1 win over QPR.

Just when it seemed Nottingham Forest fans couldn’t adore Spence anymore, the Middlesbrough loan man produced a stunning strike in Wednesday night’s 3-1 win over QPR.

The 21-year-old picked up the ball from long-range and unleashed a stunning strike beyond a helpless David Marshall before late goals from academy graduates Ryan Yates and Brennan Johnson helped Steve Cooper’s men secure all three points.

Following the game, Spence issued a brief reaction to another successful night at the City Ground:

Wednesday night’s victory moves Nottingham Forest up to 8th place and within one point of the play-off spots as they continue their stunning rise up the Championship table under Cooper’s management.

On an individual level, it takes Spence to three goals and five assists in 32 games for Forest.

Spence’s stock continues to rise…

The right-sided star has been nothing short of a revelation this season, starring in both the Championship and in the FA Cup against higher league opposition like Arsenal and Leicester City.

Spence’s link-up play with Johnson has been a key to unlocking many defences this season and, with 10 games remaining for Nottingham Forest, there is still time for the duo to cause further havoc on the right-hand side.

The Middlesbrough loanee’s ability both going forward and defensively have made him a standout star for Cooper, and his latest piece of individual brilliance shows exactly why he has such a bright future ahead of him.