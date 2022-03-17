Charlton Athletic let Chris Solly leave at the end of the 2019/20 season.

Charlton Athletic parted company with the defender following their relegated from the Championship after deciding not to extend his contract.

Solly, now 31, rose up through the academy at The Valley and had spent his whole career up until that point on their books.

He had to find a new home for the first time and waited a whole five months before joining a club.

Solly was snapped up by non-league side Ebbsfleet United in December 2020 in a deal that raised eyebrows amongst the Addicks’ community.

The full-back remains with the National League South outfit today and has been a regular for them this season, making 29 appearances in all competitions.

It also appears that he will be delving into the coaching world when he decides to eventually hang up his boost as he also holds a first-team coaching role at Stonebridge Road.

Charlton Athletic days

Solly was handed his Charlton Athletic debut back in May 2009 in a league game against Norwich City and went on to play 313 games for them over the course of 12 years in the senior set-up.

He played a key role in their promotion from League One in 2012 under Chris Powell and then under Lee Bowyer in 2019.

He will be looking to use all his experience of playing in a winning team between now and the end of this season as Ebbsfleet look to gain promotion to the National League.

Former Football League players like Joe Martin, Sido Jombati, Lee Martin and Dominic Poleon are his teammates nowadays.