Fulham are said to have joined the chase to sign AC Milan centre-back Alessio Romagnoli.

That’s according to TEAMtalk, who say that the Cottagers believe the 27-year-old could be a great option for them as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

Romagnoli’s contract with AC Milan expires at the end of the season and Fulham aren’t the only side keen, with the report adding that the Serie A side’s captain is garnering interest across Europe.

The former AS Roma youngster is in his seventh season with AC Milan and he has been a mainstay in the side for much of his time with the club.

Romagnoli has played 246 times for I Rossoneri across all competitions, with his performances earning him 12 caps for Italy.

The left-footed centre-back is strong in the air, making him a powerful defensive presence as well as a threat from set-pieces. He reads the game well and is confident in his ability on the ball, but he has struggled with injuries at times this season.

Take look at what Romagnoli could bring to Fulham by watching some of his highlights in the video below: