West Brom are said to have identified Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle as a transfer target ahead of the summer window.

The 32-year-old has played only six times for Newcastle United this season, so a move away could give him the chance to nail down a starting spot elsewhere.

The Mirror (via TEAMtalk) states West Brom are interested in reuniting with Gayle in the summer. He previously enjoyed a fruitful spell with the club in the 2018/19 season, netting 24 goals and providing eight assists in 41 games.

However, here, we look at three alternatives the Baggies should consider…

Matej Vydra – Burnley

Vydra is similar to Gayle in the sense that he’s an out of favour striker who has previously starred in the Championship.

The 29-year-old spent a forgettable spell on loan at The Hawthorns in the 2013/14 season. However, he flourished while with Watford and Derby County before leaving for Burnley in the summer of 2018.

Vydra sees his deal expire at the end of the season, so could be a shrewd signing for West Brom.

Fran Navarro – Gil Vicente

Navarro, 24, failed to break through with Valencia and joined Liga Portugal side Gil Vicente last summer. Since then, he hasn’t looked back.

The Spaniard has netted 13 goals in 24 games this season, with his fine form helping Ricardo Soares’ side to 5th so far. Given the club’s league position, a move for Navarro would be ambitious but could prove to be extremely fruitful, with the striker’s best years still ahead of him.

Denis Undav – Union SG (on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion)

German striker Undav’s stunning form for Union SG saw him earn a move to Brighton in January, only to be loaned back to the Jupier Pro League leaders.

Undav has been one of Europe’s most prolific strikers this season, netting 25 goals and laying on 10 assists in 32 games across all competitions.

Given Brighton’s struggles in front of goal this season, he may well be called upon by the Seagulls, but if not, West Brom should definitely look at a loan deal.