Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has suggested to fans that midfielder Dennis Adeniran could return to the fold ahead of the club’s push for promotion, as per The Sheffield Star.

Adeniran had previously been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign following surgery and lengthy lay-off.

However, his head coach has now revealed that the former Everton starlet could be set to help Wednesday towards the latter end of the season as they push to get back to the Championship.

Moore told the Sheffield Star: “He’ll (Tyreece John-Jules) definitely be more towards the end of the season, along with Dennis, they’ll be towards the end of the season. I want to keep the squad together.”

Southwark-born Adeniran joined Everton as an 18-year-old having worked his way through Fulham’s academy. In the 2020-21 season, the youngster was loaned to Wycombe Wanderers where he made 21 appearances.

He teamed up with Sheffield Wednesday on a permanent deal in 2021 and made 18 appearances, scoring three goals, prior to picking up his injury towards the end of January.

Will it come too late?

Sheffield Wednesday are currently occupying 7th and are in fine fettle as they continue to chase down Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle who sit in the promotion places above them.

The return of players such as Adeniran, as well as Arsenal loanee Tyreece John-Jules who could also make a return before the season closes, will be a welcome boost for manager Moore.

The ex-West Bromwich Albion manager will, however, be hopeful that these player returns will come early enough to give them the opportunity to make an impact.

The likes of Wycombe Wanderers, Adeniran’s former club, as well as Portsmouth and Ipswich Town, are also in with a shot at achieving a place in the League One play-off spots so Moore will be keen for these returnees to make the best possible impact and quickly.

Wednesday will play Gillingham away in their next game.