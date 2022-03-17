Rotherham United cut ties with David Ball back in 2019 and he has since embarked on a new chapter in his life and career.

The striker spent two years in South Yorkshire but wasn’t quite able to make the impact he wanted to with the Millers.

He scored nine goals in 38 games in all competitions during his first year at the club before he was shipped out on loan to Bradford City in his second season.

Ball, now 32, was released when his contract expired just under three years ago and has since moved to New Zealand to join Wellington Phoenix.

Rotherham United days

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne signed Ball to add more firepower to his attacking options ahead of the 2017/18 season and he helped them gain promotion to the Championship.

He actually missed a penalty at Wembley in the Play-Off final against Shrewsbury Town but that didn’t matter in the end.

The Mancunian then slipped down the pecking order during the campaign after the Millers went up and was given the green light to join Bradford back in League One.

He has also had spells in the past at Manchester City, Peterborough United and Fleetwood Town.

Ball has adapted well to life in the Australian A-League and is teammates with former Football League duo Gary Hooper and Scott Wootton these days, whilst ex-Newcastle United defender Stephen Taylor played for them up until last year too.

Wellington play at the Sky Stadium which has a capacity of 34,000 and they came 7th in the league last term. Their attacker has made 64 appearances altogether since making the move over there and has chipped in with 15 goals and 13 assists.