Newport County winger Robbie Willmott is set to return to action ahead of the club’s tie with Hartlepool United tomorrow, according to the South Wales Argus.

The 31-year-old left the field with an injury during the club’s victory over Tranmere Rovers towards the end of February with worries that he may be out until April.

However, the South Wales Argus report that the former Cambridge United man is set to be back in contention as his side continue to breath down the necks of the top two in League Two.

Manager James Rowberry has explained Willmott’s speedy return, saying: “He has had a very good rehab programme and the physios have got him back quicker than we thought.”

Fire power

As Newport County continue to chase down Forest Green Rovers and Northampton Town, Willmott’s return will certainly a welcome added option to Rowberry’s arsenal as he looks to guide the club to League One.

The Welsh side are impressively unbeaten in their last seven matches, beating Carlisle United, Stevenage and Bristol Rovers across their last three games.

Prior to his knock towards the tail end of last month, wide man Willmott provided three goals in 26 appearances and is known to chip in with a helpful handful of goals and assists each season at League Two level.

He has featured on both flanks and in more central midfield roles so his versatility will also be an excellent addition to Rowberry’s options.

The club will be aiming to continue their excellent run of form with another win tomorrow night against mid-table Hartlepool United who are winless in their last three.