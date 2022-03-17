Swindon Town boss Ben Garner says Jake O’Brien should be fine for this weekend.

Swindon Town are back in action away at Crawley Town on Saturday.

O’Brien, 20, sat out of the 2-1 win over Sutton United in mid-week due to a swollen ankle.

The Robins hope he will be alright for their next game though with Mathieu Baudry covering for him on Tuesday night.

Garner has said, as per their official club website:

“His ankle was up like a balloon, you know, it was a bad tackle on Saturday and it was up like a balloon, but he should be fine for Saturday.”

Swindon Town story so far

Swindon Town swooped to sign the youngster in the January transfer window to add more competition and depth to their defensive department.

Crystal Palace gave him the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary deal until the end of the season so he could get some first-team experience under his belt.

O’Brien has adapted well to life at the County Ground and has made 14 league appearances in all competitions since his switch, having played the same number of games in the Premier League 2 during the first-half of the campaign.

The Republic of Ireland youth international rose up through the youth ranks of local side Cork City before Crystal Palace snapped him up last summer.

He has since been a regular for the Eagles’ U23s side and is now enjoying his first taste of regular senior football in Wiltshire.

Swindon have won their last two matches and have risen back into the play-offs in League Two. They are four points inside the top seven with nine matches left to play.