Hull City’s Richie Smallwood says the club are yet to open talks with him about his contract situation.

Hull City have an option to extend his stay at the MKM Stadium by another year this summer.

Smallwood, 31, has been a key player for the Tigers over the past couple of seasons.

He scored for his side last night in their impressive 2-0 away win at Coventry City.

The experienced midfielder has said, as per a report by Hull Live:

“I’ve not heard anything from the club as yet, they’ve got an option on me. I’m just trying to take it game by game and hopefully my performances on the pitch do the talking, and off the pitch gets sorted because of my performances, but nothing has come of it yet.”

Hull City latest

Hull City have eased their fears of slipping into relegation danger after their victory last night.

Smallwood joined the Yorkshire side back in the summer of 2020 following their relegation from the Championship under Grant McCann and played a key role in their promotion from League One in the last campaign, making 31 appearances in all competitions.

He has made the step up a division well this term and has already played more times than he did last season.

The former England youth international started his career at Middlesbrough and went on to play 72 times for their first-team as a youngster before embarking on spells at Rotherham United and Blackburn Rovers.

His long-term future at Hull City is up in the air at the moment and they have some big contract decisions to make soon regarding the likes of Tom Eaves, George Honeyman and Callum Elder as well.

Next up for Shota Arveladze’s men is a home clash against 5th place Luton Town this weekend as they look to make it back-to-back wins.