Ex-Bristol Rovers coach Brian Dutton has returned to the club as Academy Manager, as confirmed on the club’s official website.

Dutton worked under the club’s previous manager Darrell Clarke as an U23 boss and later a first-team coach.

He also worked under Irish coach Graham Coughlan at the club until May 2019 when he switched to Walsall as assistant to Clarke once again.

The 36-year-old replaces Chris Hargreaves who left his post last month at the Memorial Stadium.

Dutton’s last position was as Walsall’s interim manager prior to the hiring of now-sacked Matty Taylor earlier in the season.

The former non-league player expressed his delight at returning to the fold in an interview with the club’s press on their website, saying: “I am delighted to be back. I can see the vision and the plans for the club from Tom Gorringe (CEO) and I am excited about the future.

“The first-team are making great strides on the pitch and my aim is to bring younger players through to enhance that progress. I’m looking forward to seeing first-hand the wonderful new facilities that we now have.”

Building for the future

As Bristol Rovers continue their push towards the upper echelons of League Two football – and promotion – the development of young players will surely go a long way when it comes to providing the club with a sustainable future.

Many of the club’s highest appearance makers this season are loanees such as Aaron Collins, Harry Anderson and goalkeeper James Belshaw. Maintaining an efficient academy system at the club will certainly help the club build towards the goals on a much smaller budget as they save more than they would if they were to shell out on established EFL players.

Rovers currently sit in 7th in League Two just one point shy of play-off-positioned Swindon Town under manager Joey Barton.

In their next game, they face 2nd-placed Northampton Town as they look to extend their excellent form to a run of four consecutive wins.