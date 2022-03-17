Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge is close to being ready for action after contracting COVID-19, as reported on the Sunderland Echo.

Concerns were raised during Burge’s recovery from the virus with the 29-year-old struggling in the aftermath.

Sunderland manager Alex Neil has confirmed that the former Coventry City man’s return will be steady following the publication of images of him training yesterday.

He also uplifted fans by responding to his club’s tweet saying: “Great to be back.”

Great to be back 👊🏻😃 — Lee Burge (@LeeBurge01) March 15, 2022

His last outing in a Sunderland shirt came in December as the club exited the Carabao Cup at the hands of Arsenal.

Another option

Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, on loan from Bavarian giants Bayern Munich, and fellow youngster Anthony Patterson have shared goalkeeping duties this season with the latter favoured under their new head coach.

Burge made 41 appearances in League One for the club last season so he may be a dead cert for the starting position as Neil looks to guide Sunderland back to the Championship.

The Black Cats currently occupy 6th place with Sheffield Wednesday behind them by just a point with a game in hand.

Regardless of who stands between the sticks for the remainder of the campaign, the manager and the fans will be comfortable in the knowledge that another option is now available to lessen the burden on two younger goalkeepers.

Next up in League One, Sunderland face lowly Lincoln City as they hope to make it three wins in a row and ramp up the pressure on the rest of the chasing pack near the top of the table.