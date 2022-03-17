Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has provided fans with a disappointing update on their loanee Tyreece John-Jules, as per the Sheffield Star.

The Arsenal youngster made the switch on a temporary basis in January. However, he made just one appearance before picking up a serious muscle injury and returned to the Emirates for treatment.

Ex-West Bromwich Albion boss Moore explained that, should the attacker make a comeback, it will not be until the end of the campaign.

In his interview, Moore said: “We saw Tyreece last week before going back to Arsenal.

“It’s 50/50 – but if we do see him again it’ll be right towards the end of the season.”

The England youth forward has plenty of experience in the lower English divisions, already turning out for Lincoln City, Doncaster Rovers and Blackpool prior to his Hillsborough switch early this year.

Promotion charge

Moore will definitely be disappointed that John-Jules’ return can’t come sooner.

The 21-year-old provided Doncaster Rovers with five goals and three assists in 18 appearances in 2020-21 and has therefore proven his worth at League One level.

The return of Dennis Adeniran will definitely provide the squad with a boost but a full roster would obviously be the ideal situation for Darren Moore.

The Owls are amidst a push for the play-off positions, currently sitting in 7th just one point beneath Sunderland with a game in hand. They were relegated from the Championship last season so a bounce straight back into the division above would certainly be the best scenario for Wednesday.

They will be keen to return to winning ways on Saturday against lowly Gillingham after a 1-1 draw with Accrington Stanley on Tuesday.