West Brom are said to be sizing up a summer move for Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff.

It has been claimed by the Mirror (via TEAMtalk) that the Baggies could look to sign both Longstaff and Newcastle United teammate Dwight Gayle in the summer transfer window.

Longstaff, 24, sees his contract with the Magpies expire at the end of the season, but it has been reported that talks over a new deal are underway.

Bruce and Longstaff are familiar with another having worked together during the West Brom boss’ time in charge at St. James’ Park and he has plenty of Premier League experience under his belt having played 89 times for Newcastle United since making his way through the youth ranks.

What might West Brom’s starting XI look like if Longstaff joins?

Regardless of whether or not the Baggies are playing Premier League or Championship football next season, though it will more than likely be the latter, Longstaff will be a leading contender for a starting spot in central midfield.

The former Blackpool and Kilmarnock loan man would be in competition with the likes of Alex Mowatt, Adam Reach and Taylor Gardner-Hickman for a starting spot. Jayson Molumby’s loan expires at the end of the season, so the door will be open for another central midfielder to come in.

Longstaff has experience of playing in a defensive midfield role too, a position usually occupied by Jake Livermore.

Given his experience of the top-flight and ability to dictate the play, Longstaff would likely come straight into West Brom’s starting XI if he was to join the club.