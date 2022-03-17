Fulham prodigy Fabio Carvalho has been linked with Italian giants AC Milan this season, and I Rossoneri are still interested in the young playmaker.

That’s according to Italian news outlet Calciomercato, who also state that Premier League duo Liverpool and Arsenal are keen on Carvalho.

Links between AC Milan and the Fulham star first emerged last month. The claims of the Serie A side’s interest came shortly after the 19-year-old’s January transfer window move to Liverpool fell through.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has shown no interest in giving up in the pursuit of Carvalho either, stating that the Anfield club would be “crazy” not to maintain their interest in the attacking midfielder.

Carvalho’s contract situation

The exciting talent is poised to leave Craven Cottage in the summer as the end of his contract approaches. Carvalho has turned down offers of a new deal from Fulham this season and all signs point towards a summer move to a bigger club.

With Liverpool, Arsenal and AC Milan among those said to be keen, Carvalho looks as though he won’t be short of options.

In the meantime…

Until then, Carvalho’s full focus will be on matters with Fulham.

Marco Silva’s side are on track to bounce back to the Premier League as Championship champions. The Cottagers sit at the top of the table with nine games remaining, 11 points clear of 2nd place Bournemouth despite their midweek defeat to West Brom.

Carvalho will be keen to add to his total of seven goals and six assists in the Championship.