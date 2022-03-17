West Brom boss Steve Bruce has said Daryl Dike is set to play for the Baggies’ U23s next Monday as he steps up his return to full fitness.

The 21-year-old arrived at The Hawthorns in the January transfer window tasked with giving the Baggies more threat in front of goal.

However, Dike made just two appearances before a hamstring injury left him on the sidelines. His last outing came in the 3-0 win over Peterborough United on January 22nd and since then, he has been working hard to get back to full fitness.

Now, it has emerged that the United States international is set to take a big step forward in his recovery next Monday.

As quoted by the Express and Star, West Brom boss Bruce revealed that the plan is for Dike to play “at least an hour” for the club’s U23s against Nottingham Forest. Here’s what Bruce had to say:

“We play Nottingham Forest at The Hawthorns on Monday in the under-23s so maybe that’s the game for Dike.

“He might be involved at Bristol City at the weekend.

“But I’ve got that in my mind to play him on Monday night, for an hour at least, to see how he gets on there.”

Alongside Dike is set to be Matt Phillips, who is also bidding to return to action after injury.

Has Bruce turned the tide?

West Brom’s poor form over the past few months have left them as outsiders for a play-off finish, but their recent turnaround in results has breathed some life back into their campaign.

After defeating Hull City, the Baggies fought back to draw against promotion hopefuls Huddersfield Town and, most recently, they defeated runaway leaders Fulham. They still sit down in 12th six points away from the top-six, but with nine games left and Dike nearing a return, Bruce and co won’t be giving up hope of a play-off finish yet.