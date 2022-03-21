Portsmouth’s move to sign Hayden Carter on loan from Blackburn Rovers has paid off.

Signed in the January transfer window on loan from Blackburn Rovers, the 22-year old has instantly locked down the final centre-back spot in Portsmouth’s back three.

Carter has brought some much-needed stability to the right hand side of the defence, and laid on some extra benefits for a Blues side that was also lacking going forward.

Carter’s role

Carter has made the right side spot his own, and for multiple reasons. Chiefly, he’s been tasked to marshal the space between the right shoulder of Sean Raggett and the touchline, should the opposition move into the space behind the adventurous wing-back that is Mahlon Romeo.

To this end, Carter needs to hold his own on the ground, and for the most part has done so. As per WhoScored, in 19 attempted tackles, he’s only lost two of those engagements, with another 19 interceptions to boot.

Also bringing an aerial competence to his game, he joins an aerially-dominant backline with his own success rate of winning 64% of his aerial battles. Overall, he’s a well-rounded defender.

He also brings a cool composure to carrying the ball. Carter has often been seen collecting the ball, and sauntering past the halfway line, and asking questions of the opposition midfield. Some of the spaces he has worked himself into have opened attacking opportunities where previously were shut.

Could a deal be done?

The man from Stockport is under contract at Blackburn Rovers until 2023. Moreover, the Lancashire outfit are currently entrenched in a Championship promotion battle, and should they be promoted, there may be a realistic opportunity where Carter is either cast off, or loaned out again.

Portsmouth is his second League One loan spell, having previously been at Burton Albion, and the Blues would be foolish not to throw their hat in the right in order to secure a signature.