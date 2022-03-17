AFC Telford United are hoping to extend Salford City defender James Melhado’s loan deal until the end of the season, it has emerged.

Salford City recruited Melhado in the summer transfer window before the start of the season.

The 21-year-old arrived from non-league side Newcastle Town and has made one appearance for the Ammies since, featuring in an EFL Trophy clash against Oldham Athletic back in August.

Since then, Melhado has been picking up game time out on loan, most recently linking up with Telford United on a short-term loan deal.

In his time with the National League North side, the right-back has put in some strong performances. Melhado has played six times for the Shropshire outfit but now, he is approaching the end of his initial one-month deal with the club.

However, it has been reported by the Shropshire Star that Bucks boss Paul Carden is planning on speaking to Salford City about extending Melhado’s stay at New Bucks Head until the end of the season.

In the meantime…

While it remains to be seen what decision is made over Melhado’s immediate future, Salford City will be looking to get back to winning ways as they look to revitalise their fading chances of a top-seven finish.

As it stands, the Ammies sit down in 11th, 10 points away from the play-offs after three consecutive draws.

Gary Bowyer’s side do hold games in hand on many of the teams above them, but with 11 games left to play, draws have to turn into wins sooner rather than later.