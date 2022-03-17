Luton Town bounced back to winning ways in emphatic fashion on Wednesday night, defeating Preston North End 4-0 at Kenilworth Road.

Ryan Lowe has made Preston North End a difficult side to beat since arriving from Plymouth Argyle, but they were dismantled by the Hatters.

Goals from Luke Berry (9′, 42′), Fred Onyedinma (28′) and an own goal from Bambo Diaby (59′) secured all three points for Luton Town, moving them into 5th place with nine Championship games left in the season.

On a memorable night for Nathan Jones’ men, one man who impressed was midfielder Allan Campbell.

The stats behind Campbell’s display

It was a strong night at the office for Luton Town and Campbell, with the Scotsman’s efforts earning him a 7.6 match rating from WhoScored.

The combative midfielder, as ever, wasn’t afraid to get stuck in, with only Andrew Hughes (six) completing more tackles than Campbell. Of the six tackles he attempted, the Hatters ace completed five – a total bettered by none of his Luton Town teammates.

He also completed two interceptions and one clearance in a strong defensive display.

Preston North End actually kept 60% possession throughout the game but were unable to make the most of it, meaning that Campbell didn’t have an awful lot of the ball. However, of the 21 passes he played, 16 were accurate, with one of those also a key pass.

Campbell’s work alongside Jordan Clark allowed two-goal ace Berry to make a telling impact on the game as the Hatters thrust themselves into the play-off spots with an emphatic victory.