Millwall picked up a huge win over Huddersfield Town on Wednesday night, defeating the Terriers 2-0 at The Den.

Gary Rowett’s side brought an to the visitors’ 17-game unbeaten run in the Championship to give their play-off hopes a big boost.

Millwall’s loaned-in striker Benik Afobe scored twice either side of half-time to secure all three points for the Lions on yet another successful night at The Den.

There were many players who starred alongside two-goal hero Afobe, one of whom was midfielder George Saville.

The stats behind Saville’s display

Saville’s performance against Huddersfield Town earned him an impressive 8.1 match rating on WhoScored on a night of strong displays from Rowett’s players.

One stat that saw the midfielder stand out from the rest though was his tackle success. The 28-year-old attempted a game-high total of six tackles throughout and completed every single one, giving him a success rate of 100%.

His defensive work stretched to interceptions and clearances too. Only one Millwall player, Murray Wallace (five), made more interceptions than Saville’s three, while he also completed two clearances.

On the ball, Saville was impressive too. He completed 46 of his 52 attempted passes for a success rate of 88% and also completed two dribbles, with only Mason Bennett and Duane Holmes notching up more (both three).

Saville stood out in the middle of the park on a good night for Millwall. Now, with the Lions sat only two points away from the play-offs, there’s no reason why they can’t break into the top-six, especially if they keep up these performances.