Scunthorpe United boss Keith Hill says he hopes Mason O’Malley can play again this season.

Scunthorpe United had to substitute the defender off in their last game against Barrow.

O’Malley, 20, picked up a hamstring injury and is now poised for a spell on the sidelines.

It is yet to be known how long he could potentially be out for but his manager is hoping he can return before the end of the current campaign.

Hill has provided this update this morning, as per the official club website:

“We don’t have an update on Mason yet, and wouldn’t expect one so close after the final whistle, but we’re hopeful he’ll recover in time to at least make more appearances between now and the end of the season.”

Scunthorpe United situation

Scunthorpe United are on the verge of dropping out of the Football League for the first time ever this season and their loss at home on Tuesday to a relegation rival was a big setback.

The Iron remain in 24th place in the table and are 10 points from safety with nine games left to play. It would take something special for them to avoid dropping into the National League now.

O’Malley still has another year left on his deal at the Sands Venue Stadium meaning he is under contract for the next campaign. He was handed an extension in December 2020.

He joined the North Lincolnshire outfit in 2019 after rising up through the academy at Huddersfield Town and broke into the first-team last term.

The left-back has since made 25 appearances this season and has chipped in with a couple of assists from defence.

Next up for Scunthorpe United is a tricky to Salford City this weekend as they look to halt their dismal run of form.