Walsall boss Michael Flynn says his side are down to the “bare bones” after their win over Oldham Athletic on Tuesday night.

Walsall beat John Sheridan’s side 2-1 thanks to goals from Emmanuel Osadebe and Conor Wilkinson.

The Saddlers took a couple of hits in that game though and their boss told their official club website that Hayden White was struggling and Manny Monthe took a blow to his knee. Lee Tomlin has also missed the past couple of games.

They have a few decisions to make ahead of their trip to Harrogate Town this weekend.

Flynn has said, as per a report by the Express and Star:

“We’ve got a few struggling now and we’re down to the bare bones. So, they’ve got to rest up, and we’ve got to get the boys to recover as quickly as possible for Saturday.”

Walsall on a roll

Walsall made the tough decision to sack Matthew Taylor last month after a poor run of form. They had started to slip down the League Two table fast and were getting sucked into the relegation battle.

However, they now have a manager in Flynn who is proven at this level from his time at Newport County and he will have grand plans for the next campaign.

The Welshman has inspired his newly inherited squad to start picking up some results and they are now unbeaten in their last five matches, losing just once under him so far against Swindon Town.

They go into this Saturday’s trip to Harrogate in good spirits and are a comfortable 15 points above the drop zone with nine games left to play.