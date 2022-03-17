Sheffield United and Blackpool played out a 0-0 draw at Bloomfield Road on Wednesday night.

Both the Blades and the Tangerines are still in with a shout of breaking into the play-offs, but Wednesday’s goalless draw doesn’t do much for either side.

Sheffield United men Sander Berge and Oliver Norwood both saw goals chalked off for offside, while Blackpool’s Josh Bowler hit the bar.

On a night where nothing split the two sides, one man who impressed for Sheffield United was young defender Kyron Gordon.

The stats behind Gordon’s display

Wednesday night’s draw saw Gordon help keep his first clean sheet of the season in an all-round solid display from the academy graduate, who earned a 7.2 overall rating from WhoScored.

Of the 11 aerial duels the 19-year-old contested, he managed to win seven – a total no Sheffield United player bettered, with Jack Robinson second on four.

Not only that, but his tackling was perfect. Of the two challenges he attempted, he completed both and wasn’t dribbled past once. On top of that, he managed four clearances and made one interception, helping keep Blackpool’s attack relatively quiet throughout,

On the ball, Gordon managed to complete 19 of his 34 passes for a completion rate of 56% – so that’s an area the young centre-back will be hoping to improve on as he bids to nail down a starting spot in Paul Heckingbottom’s back three.

Gordon spent the game operating on the right-hand side of Heckingbottom’s back three, with 45% of Sheffield United’s attacks coming on the right, meaning that the youngster was frequently combining with Ben Osborn and Oliver Norwood when on the ball.