Charlton Athletic’s Alex Gilbey says his output “hasn’t been good enough” this season.

Charlton Athletic picked up a big three points in their last game at home to Gillingham thanks to his first-half goal.

It was only the midfielder’s second goal of the season and he has admitted he should be scoring more.

Gilbey, 27, has made 32 appearances in all competitions this season.

Speaking after the victory over the Gills on Tuesday night, he said, as per a report by London News Online:

“I know my output this season hasn’t been good enough. I expect more of myself. I want to finish the season strong.”

He added: “It [the result] was huge. We didn’t want to be sucked in. We knew we had to start front foot and get our fans onside because the last few weeks we ain’t been good enough.”

More to come from the Charlton Athletic man

Gilbey moved to Charlton Athletic back in 2020 having previously scored 11 goals in 105 games for MK Dons and hasn’t quite lived up to that form in London yet.

The best is yet to come from him in an Addicks’ shirt and he will be eager to finish this season strongly to ensure he is part of Jackson’s plans for the next campaign.

He has a lot of players to compete with for a place in the centre of midfield like George Dobson, Albie Morgan and Scott Fraser but his goal against Gillingham should give him a boost.

Gilbey is an experienced player in the Football League and has also played for the likes of Colchester United and Wigan Athletic.

He has made Charlton Athletic his home over the past two years and still has another 12 months on his contract.

Next up is a home clash against Burton Albion as the hosts looks to make it back-to-backs wins after a tough past month or so.