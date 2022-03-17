Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson says the return of Corey Blackett-Taylor gives his side that “raw pace” they have been missing.

Charlton Athletic welcomed the winger back in their 1-0 win over Gillingham last time out.

Blackett-Taylor, 24, had been out of action since the fixture against AFC Wimbledon on 5th February.

He is now fully fit and will be eager to have a strong end to the season.

Jackson highlighted his return as a positive after the victory over the Gills and also gave a special mention to striking pair Jayden Stockley and Conor Washington, as per the official club website:

“There’s no getting away from the fact that having Stockley and Washington as your front two gives you a real platform in games. It’s something that we’ve really missed. Neither of them have scored tonight but they were a real nuisance, they have a great partnership and they work well together.

“Having someone like Corey available as well gives you that raw pace which every team wants that we haven’t quite had with him missing. We’ve had important players missing and that’s impacted our results.”

Hit for Charlton

Charlton Athletic signed Blackett-Taylor on a free transfer in August last year to add more competition and depth to their ranks.

The pacey wide man spent the past two years at Tranmere Rovers but left the Merseyside club last summer after his contract expired and weighed up his options for a couple of months before deciding to move to The Valley.

He has made 26 appearances in all competitions this term and has chipped in with a single goal and two assists.

The former Aston Villa man’s return to the squad against Gillingham helped inspire his side to an important win to ease their relegation fears.

Jackson’s side hadn’t won for seven league games going into that one and had slipped down the table. They are now 16th and are 10 points above the drop zone with nine matches left to play.

Next up for the Addicks is another home clash this weekend against Burton Albion.