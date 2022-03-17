Sunderland will monitor the fitness of Nathan Broadhead ahead of this weekend, as detailed in a report by the Sunderland Echo.

Sunderland have been without the attacker for their past couple of games against Fleetwood Town and Crewe Alexandra.

Broadhead, 23, has been a hit on loan from Everton this season but has had his injury problems.

The forward returned to the squad against Charlton Athletic earlier this month after he was out since December but felt stiffness in his hamstring again.

Sunderland need him back

Getting Broadhead back to full fitness would be a big boost for Sunderland going into the final stage of the season.

Alex Neil’s side are currently 6th in the League One table and have joint 7th place Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers breathing down their neck.

The Black Cats are inside the play-offs by a single point after their 2-0 win over Crewe with eight games of the campaign left to play.

They go into Saturday’s clash against Lincoln City in good spirits because they are unbeaten in their last five league games now.

Broadhead made the move to the Stadium of Light last summer and was given the green light to leave Everton to get some more first-team experience under his belt.

The Wales youth International, who spent time with Burton Albion last term, has scored seven goals in 17 games for the North East club.

He has been on the books at Goodison Park since 2008 and has played twice at senior level for the Premier League outfit.