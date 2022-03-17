Nottingham Forest’s Harry Arter says a move abroad fell through for him this winter.

Nottingham Forest have now loaned the midfielder to Notts County on a deal until the end of the season.

Arter, 32, has been given the green light to move to the National League to get some game time under his belt.

Football Insider reported in January that he was in talks to join an unnamed side in the United Arab Emirates and it now turns out a move didn’t materialise for him in the end.

Arter has said, as per Notts County’s official YouTube channel:

“I have missed the feeling of playing football. Once a move abroad I had wasn’t going to happen, the window was shut, it was a case of either seeing the season out with Forest U23s or playing some games. When I spoke to Ian (Burchnall) it was something that I felt would be enjoyable.”

Nottingham Forest spell

Nottingham Forest swooped to sign him back in 2020 and he still has another year left on his contract at the City Ground.

However, his move to the Reds hasn’t worked out for him and he is way down the pecking order under Steve Cooper.

Arter made 15 appearances in all competitions last term before they let him spend the first-half of this campaign on loan at his former club Charlton Athletic in League One.

The Republic of Ireland international struggled to make an impact at The Valley and played only five times before returning to his parent club in the January transfer window.

Arter is an experienced player and has played 390 games in his career to date, having previously played for the likes of Woking, AFC Bournemouth, Cardiff City and Fulham.

His loan move to Notts County now has raised some eyebrows but it is his only opportunity at this stage of the season to play some football.