QPR manager Mark Warburton says Chris Willock suffered a ‘kick to the back of the hamstring’ during last night’s 3-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest in the Championship.

QPR headed to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest in a huge match in the race for top-six last night.

And like the R’s always do in Nottingham, they fell to defeat. The Reds scored three in the second-half to cancel out Andre Gray’s opener in the first-half, handing QPR a third defeat in four and shoving them down into 6th.

Alarmingly for QPR, Willock was brought off after just half-an-hour of last night’s game.

The 24-year-old has been a key player for the R’s with seven goals and 11 assists in the league so far, and speaking to West London Sport after the game, Warburton gave this update on Willock’s injury status:

“He got a kick to the back of the hamstring – innocuous really. We have certainly paid the price tonight.”

A potential blow…

QPR already have some key injuries to content with, especially in the goalkeeping department.

And a potentially fresh injury blow to Willock will put a massive dent in their already withering promotion hopes – QPR have been poor in recent weeks and with teams behind them picking up points, a top-six finish may yet be out of the picture.

For now though, QPR remain in 6th. They next host bottom-club Peterborough United at the weekend in a must-win for the R’s, with tough games against Fulham and Sheffield United coming up after.

The game v Posh kicks off at 12:30pm on Sunday.