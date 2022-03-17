Fulham are keen on AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

Fulham are interested in luring the Italy international to Craven Cottage this summer.

Romagnoli, 27, has made 25 appearances in all competitions for his current side this season.

His contract is up at the end of the campaign though and he is currently due to become a free agent at the end of June.

Fulham planning for the Premier League?

Despite their disappointing 1-0 loss away at West Brom in their last game, Fulham remain well on track to secure their return to the Premier League.

Marco Silva’s side have been in blistering form this term and may already now be keeping tabs on potential targets as they prepare for the top flight.

Romagnoli has spent the past eight years with AC Milan and has played 246 times for them altogether, playing a key role in their Supercoppa Italia win back in 2016.

Prior to his move to the San Siro, the experienced centre-back started his career on the books at Roma and also had a loan spell away at Sampdoria.

Fulham could try and tempt him into a move to England to bolster their defensive department. They conceded way too many goals the last time they were in the Premier League and need to ensure they are better prepared this time around.

The London side are 11 points clear at the top of the table and have a break from the action for 16 days now until they take on rivals QPR away.