Sheffield United drew 0-0 away at Blackpool in the Championship last night.

Sheffield United made their way to the seaside yesterday, to face a Blackpool side who’ve been unpredictable in the Championship this season.

Neil Critchley’s side are certainly capable of beating teams above them and they made a good fist of the match against Paul Heckingbottom’s Sheffield United last night.

But the latter manager was left reeling after last night’s result. Sheffield United had two goals both disallowed, the first form Sander Berge and the second from Oliver Norwood.

Both decisions left Sheffield United fans feeling frustrated and speaking to The Bladesman after the game, Heckingbottom said:

🎙️ PH on the game "It was a 2-0 win weren't it? Not a goalless draw. Sander's goal disallowed, maybe 3 players playing him onside, should never be disallowed. Second, you can all watch it back and make your own mind up. Not one player in the line of sight."#twitterblades #sufc — The Bladesman (@The_Bladesman) March 16, 2022

The Blades can certainly feel hard done to after last night’s results. To have two goals disallowed is real blow to them and to their promotion hopes, with last night’s draw throwing them back down into 9th.

Nottingham Forest won at QPR to leapfrog Sheffield United and Millwall beat Huddersfield Town to move to within just a point of the Blades.

United have just nine games of the season remaining now, and 27 points left to play for in the Championship.

Up next…

Sheffield United are next in action against South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley this weekend.

The Tykes sit in 22nd place of the table but have picked up some impressive wins of late, and so Heckingbottom won’t be taking the opposition for granted.

It’s a must-win for the Blades though, with everything still to play for in the race for top-six.