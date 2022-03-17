Luton Town’s Amari’i Bell says yesterday’s win over Preston North End was a “top performance”.

Luton Town got back to winning ways with a comfortable 4-0 victory thanks to goals from Luke Berry (x2), Fred Onyedinma and an own goal by Bambo Diaby.

The Hatters are now 5th in the Championship table and are inside the play-offs by a single point with nine games left of the season to play.

Bell, who played the full 90 minutes last night against the Lilywhites, took to Twitter after the game to send the following message to his followers (see below):

We needed a response tonight and that’s exactly what we got, great win, clean sheet and goals. Top performance 🙌🏾 — Amari'i Bell (@Amariibell) March 16, 2022

Luton Town season so far

Luton Town have surprised everyone again this season and have their sights set on promotion to the Premier League.

They were beaten 2-1 by QPR last weekend but showed their resilience and character to bounce back with a win against Ryan Lowe’s side.

Bell is in his first campaign at Kenilworth Road after making the move last summer and has adapted well to life in Bedfordshire. He has enjoyed plenty of first-team football under Jones and has made 35 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with a single goal.

Prior to his switch to the Hatters, the Jamaica international had previously had spells at Birmingham City, Fleetwood Town and Blackburn Rovers.

Next up for Luton Town is a trip to Hull City this weekend as they look to keep their push for promotion on track.

The Tigers go into that game on the back of an impressive 2-0 win away at Coventry City.