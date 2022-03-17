Colchester United are hoping Bristol City loanee Owura Edwards isn’t sidelined with a leg injury, as per a report by the Daily Gazette.

Colchester United are back in action on Monday night against table toppers Forest Green Rovers.

Edwards, 20, picked up a leg injury in their last game against Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night.

His side will assess him before they take on Rob Edwards’ side and will be praying he is available.

Colchester spell so far

Colchester signed Edwards in the January transfer window to add some more competition and depth to their attacking department on a deal until the end of the season.

Bristol City gave him the green light to head out the exit door again after he spent the first-half of the campaign with Exeter City, where he played 16 times.

He has since adapted well to life with the U’s and has made 12 appearances so far in all competitions, chipping in with three goals and a single assist.

The youngster rose up through the academy at Newport County before Bristol City landed him back in 2019. He has since gone on to make four first-team appearances for the Robins and has also had loan spells away at Bath City and Grimsby Town over recent seasons.

Colchester are currently 19th in the League Two table and aren’t safe yet under interim boss Wayne Brown. They lost 1-0 to Bristol Rovers last time out and are eight points above the relegation zone with nine matches left of the current campaign still to play.