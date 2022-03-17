Portsmouth yet to open contract talks with Sean Raggett
Portsmouth’s Sean Raggett says the club are yet to open contract talks with him.
Portsmouth have a decision to make about his long-term future at the club.
Raggett, 28, sees his current deal expire at the end of the season but his side do hold an option to extend his stay by a further year.
The centre-back has been a regular for the Fratton Park club over the past three campaigns in League One.
He has signalled his desire to stay for longer but says nothing has been said yet, as per a report by The News:
“No, there’s been no word on any contract talks, so far so we’ll just wait and see. I love it here, this is my third season here so it’s definitely something I’d love to do (stay), but it’s out of my hands.”
Portsmouth spell so far
Portsmouth swooped to sign Raggett back in the 2019/20 season on loan from Norwich City and he made his move to Fratton Park permanent a year later.
He has made 132 appearances for the Hampshire club in all competitions so far and has chipped in with 12 goals to date from defence.
The centre-back started his career at Gillingham as a youngster but switched to non-league side Dover Athletic.
Raggett later moved to Lincoln City and was a key player for the Imps under Danny Cowley before Norwich came calling in 2016. However, his time at Carrow Road didn’t work out in the end but he has since found a home at Pompey.
His situation remains up in the air at the moment and he will be hoping he can carry on impressing between now and the end of the campaign.
Next up for Portsmouth is a home clash against Wycombe Wanderers this weekend as they look to bounce back from their defeat to Plymouth Argyle last time out.