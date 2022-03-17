QPR target Tosin Kehinde looks set to be available in the summer.

Kehinde, 23, was linked with a move to QPR back in 2018, at the same time when the likes of Brentford and Derby County were taking a look at the former Manchester United youngster.

But the Nigerian opted for a move to Portugal with Feirense. He now plays his football in Denmark with Randers FC and QPR’s director of football Les Ferdinand was recently revealed to have watched Kehinde in action against Leicester City in a Europa Conference League tie.

And now, Randers’ own sporting director Soren Pedersen has told European outlet Amtsavis (via HITC) that he hopes Kehinde will move on in the summer, saying:

“I know English and German clubs are keeping an eye on him. I hope so (he will leave) because I think that both he and we deserve it.

“He has developed really well. But he has also been in an environment where he has had the opportunity to do so with skilled coaches. There are several interested clubs.

“So, right now, it is on the cards that he will move on in the summer.”

The attacking midfielder has scored twice and assisted three in 17 Danish Superliga appearances this season, and is set to be available for around £2million in the summer.

Kehinde graduated through the Red Devils’ youth academy alongside the likes of Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay, leaving Old Trafford in 2018 despite links to Barcelona.

It’s said that he turned down a move to the Nou Camp in hope of gaining a place in Manchester United’s first-team set-up, which ultimately didn’t materialise.

One for the future…

QPR are no strangers to signing talented youngsters out of nowhere, developing them and making them into key first-team players.

Kehinde certainly looks an exciting prospect too. Given his United background and his previous Barcelona links, it should get R’s fans excited for a potential summer signing, but whether they’ll cough up the required £2million remains to be seen.

Up next for Mark Warburton’s side is a home game v Peterborough United this weekend.