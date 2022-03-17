Hull City claimed an impressive 2-0 win away at Coventry City in the Championship last night.

Hull City have now lost only one of their last four in the Championship after goals from Richie Smallwood and Ryan Longman sealed a surprise win away at Coventry City last night.

Veteran Smallwood opened the scoring after just four minutes with Longman smashing one in off the underside of the bar before half-time, sealing the three points which gives the Tigers a 13-point cushion from the bottom three.

For Shota Arveladze it’s just a third win in 11 games in charge of the club. He’s certainly had his struggled since replacing Grant McCann earlier in the year, but he seems to have Hull City safe for another season in the second tier.

