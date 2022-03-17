QPR manager Mark Warburton says his side will ‘have to look at the options’ after David Marshall sustained a hamstring injury in last night’s Championship defeat at Nottingham Forest.

QPR travelled to Nottingham Forest for a Championship clash against their top-six rivals last night.

The City Ground has never been a good day out for R’s fans, who once against witnessed their side fall to a painful defeat at the hand of Nottingham Forest.

Andre Gray had QPR in front at half-time but goals from Djed Spence, Ryan Yates and Brennan Johnson in the second half sealed the comeback win for the Reds.

The win moves them up into 8th whilst QPR drop down to 6th place.

Alarmingly for Warburton, he looks set to lose Marshall who picked up a hamstring injury during the game – he already has Seny Dieng (quad), Jordan Archer (shoulder) and Joe Walsh (hand) on the sidelines, leaving 20-year-old academy product Murphy Mahoney as his only recognised goalkeeper.

Speaking to West London Sport after the game, Warburton said of the situation:

“David has said to us he has never had a muscle injury in his career. He made a fantastic save where he dived low to the corner, but unfortunately that made it worse,

“We had used our subs up and we hoped we could deal with it and get through the game but obviously we now have an issue.

“We had four wing-backs out earlier in the season, which is quite remarkable, and now we have four goalkeepers out. I have never seen anything like it in my life.

“We have to look at the options and we have to move quickly because we play on Sunday.”

SO what are the options?

After the game last night, West London Sport reporter Dan Bennett shared the English Football League’s regulations on signing emergency goalkeepers, tweeting:

On whether #QPR can sign a goalkeeper on an emergency loan – EFL regulations say this can happen if no 'professional goalkeeper' (one which has started at least 5 pro games) is available. Dillon Barnes started more games than that at Colchester in League Two. — Dan Bennett (@dandbennett97) March 16, 2022

For Warburton then, he might yet have a solution in Dillon Barnes. The 25-year-old has just spent time on loan at non-league outfit Aldershot Town but has never made a league appearance for QPR, despite being with the club since 2019.

A former Fulham youngster, Barnes could yet be thrust into the deep end of a promotion fight with QPR.

It’s unprecedented to have four first-team goalkeepers out injured – Warburton finds himself with a real problem on his hands and it comes at a terrible time, as his side start to slip out of top-six contention following a run of three defeats in four.

Up next for QPR is a home game v Peterborough United this weekend.