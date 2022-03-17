West Brom are keen on signing Newcastle United duo Sean Longstaff and Dwight Gayle, according to reports.

West Brom manager Steve Bruce looks set to raid his former club for Longstaff and Gayle this summer.

A report from Mirror (via TEAMtalk) has suggested that Bruce will look to bring the Magpies duo to West Brom in the summer, with Longstaff out of contract in a few months and Gayle simply out of favour at St James’ Park.

Longstaff has featured 18 times in the Premier League this season, scoring once. The midfielder is a product of the Magpies’ youth academy and has racked up more than 50 Premier League appearances for the club, but the 24-year-old is yet to really cement a place in the starting XI.

Gayle meanwhile has played five times in the top flight this season. The 31-year-old has been with Newcastle since 2016 and after helping them earn promotion back to the Premier League in 2017, he’s yet to really light up the top flight with them.

He’s failed to score in the Premier League this season, but Baggies fans will remember him fondly after he netted 24 goals on loan at the club during the 2018/19 Championship season.

Premier League pedigree…

Bruce has slowly started to turn his fortunes around at West Brom. He made an awful start t his tenure, going the first five games without a win before beating Hull City.

Since, his side have drawn against Huddersfield Town and beaten league leaders Fulham to return to the mid-table perch, and fans might just start believing in Bruce ahead of the next campaign.

And a couple of keen Premier League additions like Gayle and Longstaff could yet help the Baggies return to the top flight next season.