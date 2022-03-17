Swansea City manager Russell Martin has praised striker Michael Obafemi after an impressive performance against Peterborough United last night.

Swansea City narrowly beat Peterborough United 3-2 in a five-goal thriller at the Weston Homes Stadium last night.

Swansea City fans will certainly be pleased with this result after losing their last two games. The win came in spectacular fashion too, with a 91st minute winner from the Swans.

Striker Michael Obafemi really stood out in this game – scoring a brace. His first goal sent the Swans into the lead late on in the first half and his second levelled the game in the 71st minute.

Speaking to the official Swansea City club website, manager Martin had this to say about Obafemi:

“Michael has really paid attention to what we want from him, he is really contributing. He has got himself into great condition,”

“He looks really sharp and clinical, which is just great for us. It has taken him a bit of time, if we had this Michael a little earlier maybe things would look a little bit different.”

Will this form continue?

The Irishman has been very inconsistent for Swansea City this season. In this season’s campaign so far the striker has scored seven goals and assisted one in 22 games for the Swans.

According to WhoScored Michael Obafemi has been sub-par this season for Swansea City, averaging a match rating of 6.43 which places him 15th out of all players at the club.

Despite this, in recent weeks the 21-year-old’s form has been picking up and he’s started to see some good performances for the Swans with this in mind, the praise from Martin is well deserved and his form is looking very likely to continue.

Martin also went on to praise Joel Piroe, who added another goal to his tally this season scoring the dramatic 91st minute winner.