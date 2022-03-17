Nottingham Forest continued their fine run of form last night with a 3-1 win over promotion rivals QPR in the Championship.

Forest continue their push for the Championship play-off spots with an impressive 3-1 win over Mark Warburton’s QPR, extending their winning run to three games.

It wasn’t a comfortable win for Forest by all means, with Steve Cooper’s men going 1-0 down in the 40th minute.

But Forest came out looking like a different team in the second half – levelling the game in the 55th minute and, thanks to goals from Ryan Yates and Brennan Johnson, scored two in the last ten minutes to secure the win for Forest.

Several Forest players put in a good performance, but the standout man was 20-year-old Johnson.

The stats behind Johnson’s display…

Johnson lined up as a right-sided striker but he is very diverse in Forest’s attack, often drifting out wide to create options for his team mates. The Welshman completed 2 dribbles and was only dispossessed once in the entire game.

Across the match Johnson made 26 passes at a rate of 80.8%, including two key passes and definitely helped Forest’s creativity in the final third.

According to WhoScored, Johnson was the highest-rated player on the pitch with an 8.15 rating in a good game for the young forward.

Wing-back Djed Spence also had a good game for Nottingham Forest, scoring a goal and creating a key option to attack down the right while also staying level headed defensively.

Looking forward for Forest, their clash against Liverpool on Sunday will be a massive match for everyone at the club and going into it on a three game winning streak with players like Johnson and Spence on form offers a lot of hope among Forest fans.