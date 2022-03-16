Former Nottingham Forest man Harry Arter has joined Notts County on loan.

Arter, 32, was a forgotten man at Nottingham Forest. The Republic of Ireland man hasn’t played for the club this season having spent time on loan at Charlton Athletic in the first half of the campaign.

He featured just five times in League One before returning to the City Ground.

Now though, Arter has joined Forest’s Trent neighbours Notts County on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

Arter joined Forest in 2020. Since, he’s made just 13 Championship appearances for the club, all coming in the 2020/21 season under Chris Hughton.

The former Bournemouth man arrived at the club with good pedigree having helped the Cherries earn promotion all the way to the Premier League.

He was instrumental throughout Bournemouth’s rise to the top. Towards the latter parts of his stay though, he endured some tough loan spells away from the club with both Cardiff City and Fulham before arriving at the City Ground.

And his move hasn’t panned out as hoped. He’s fallen well out of favour at the club but still has a year left on his Forest contract after this season.