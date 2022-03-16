Stoke City’s loaned-out defender Connor Taylor has sent a message to Bristol Rovers fans after the Gas picked up another important win on Tuesday night.

In his first season playing in the Football League, Taylor has thoroughly impressed.

The 20-year-old left Stoke City on a temporary basis in the summer to join Bristol Rovers, giving him a shot at regular game time away from the bet365 Stadium. Since then, he has become a firm favourite at the Gas, helping keep an impressive 12 clean sheets in his 38 outings across all competitions.

Tuesday night saw them keep a second consecutive clean sheet too, defeating Colchester United 1-0 thanks to more magic from Newcastle United loan star Elliot Anderson.

Following the game, Taylor moved to issue his reaction, labelling the victory “massive” as Bristol Rovers climbed into the play-off spots.

Massive win, another clean sheet! UTG ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/erQfVjV6HA — Connor Taylor (@ConnorTaylor___) March 15, 2022

Kicking on

Having climbed into the top-seven at such a pivotal stage in the season, Taylor and Bristol Rovers won’t want to rest on their laurels now.

Joey Barton’s men have nine games left to play in League Two and their current run of three consecutive wins stands them in good stead to earn a play-off spot this season.

This isn’t the time to sit back and admire their work yet though. Up next is a tough test against Northampton Town, who sit in 2nd place only three points ahead of the Gas. Although they have now won two of their last three, the Cobblers have faltered in recent months, so Barton and co may fancy their chances against Jon Brady’s side.